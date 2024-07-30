Dust Fleet v5.7

Hello commanders! Another day, another update!
Today, I have two more requested changes from players. I think you're going to like both of them, but the headline is that bottlenecks from hyperspace exits are now a thing of the past! Even big fleets can pour out of the wormhole without delay. Enjoy!
If you're enjoying Dust Fleet, or even if you're not, why not leave a review? It really helps small games like Dust Fleet to get seen. To leave a bug report, see this thread.
On with the patch notes!
CHANGES
- Exits from hyperspace are now less restrictive, meaning far less waiting for the wormhole exit to clear, so your ships arrive as quickly as possible.
- The Advanced shipyard can now also build all the ships from the Standard shipyard.
Remember you can always stop by the Orbiting Discord to chat with me or like-minded players.
Changed files in this update