Dust Fleet v5.7

Hello commanders! Another day, another update!

Today, I have two more requested changes from players. I think you're going to like both of them, but the headline is that bottlenecks from hyperspace exits are now a thing of the past! Even big fleets can pour out of the wormhole without delay. Enjoy!

If you're enjoying Dust Fleet, or even if you're not, why not leave a review? It really helps small games like Dust Fleet to get seen. To leave a bug report, see this thread.

On with the patch notes!

CHANGES

Exits from hyperspace are now less restrictive, meaning far less waiting for the wormhole exit to clear, so your ships arrive as quickly as possible.

The Advanced shipyard can now also build all the ships from the Standard shipyard.

Remember you can always stop by the Orbiting Discord to chat with me or like-minded players.