Dust Fleet update for 30 July 2024

Dust Fleet v5.7

Hello commanders! Another day, another update!

Today, I have two more requested changes from players. I think you're going to like both of them, but the headline is that bottlenecks from hyperspace exits are now a thing of the past! Even big fleets can pour out of the wormhole without delay. Enjoy!

If you're enjoying Dust Fleet, or even if you're not, why not leave a review? It really helps small games like Dust Fleet to get seen. To leave a bug report, see this thread.

On with the patch notes!

CHANGES
  • Exits from hyperspace are now less restrictive, meaning far less waiting for the wormhole exit to clear, so your ships arrive as quickly as possible.
  • The Advanced shipyard can now also build all the ships from the Standard shipyard.

Remember you can always stop by the Orbiting Discord to chat with me or like-minded players.

