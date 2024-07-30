 Skip to content

Defend from Candyland! update for 30 July 2024

V1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15198647 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 11:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Put the endless mode waves back to random amounts rather than every 2.

A little fix for the main menu system.

Windows Defend from Candyland! Content Depot 1800481
