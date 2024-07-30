 Skip to content

Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 30 July 2024

Version Update 1.18.1.39

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue related to the text update in the previous patch:

  • Quest Tracker UI text was too small to read.
  • NPC's name was visible through the environment.

