Major Update #1 - Endless Transport Tasks

Endless Transport Tasks and Minimap Added:

Upon reaching a train station, you will receive a message from the dispatcher about available transport tasks.

You can check the available transport tasks in your area by making radio calls.

At most stations, there are at least 2 different tasks available, involving transport in both directions.

Tasks are randomly generated and endless.

Initially, to ensure financial liquidity, tasks involve shorter routes. After passing through 19 stations, tasks involving longer routes are generated.

You are not obliged to complete transport tasks.

We have removed time limits for completing transport tasks.

If you disconnect wagons in the wrong place, they will disappear and the task will be canceled. (Remember to park wagons in designated zones).

The task's value is determined based on the length of the route needed to deliver the wagons.

The destination station and task value are displayed on the waypoint.

If you start the game from an old save with an active transport task, you must complete that task to receive new tasks under the new rules.

If a new game is started with a tutorial, new tasks will appear only after its completion.

Currently, only one transport task can be taken at a time.

We added a minimap that allows you to check how long a route you need to travel to complete a specific task.

The minimap is automatically available upon entering the locomotive, and to scroll it, you can enter the inventory.

Bugs

Fixed a bug that caused the panel blocker key to be unusable when loaded in the second section of the locomotive.

Fixed a bug that caused a planted explosive to disappear when loaded on a bridge.

Fixed a bug that caused the militiaman to whom you must deliver the camera to stop working if he was in the middle of dialogue when loading a save.

Fixed a bug that caused AI trains to derail at the Novosibirsk-Glavny station.

Fixed the flashlight zoom bug.

Other Features:

The radio in the second section of the locomotive is now fully functional.

Blown-up bridges are automatically repaired after moving away from them.

We improved the railroad switch highlighting system, so irrelevant switches will no longer be highlighted.

The direction shown for the nearest important points is now based on which cabin the panel blocker key is in.

The dispatcher is now a real human.

Thank you for purchasing our game and for the many positive reviews! It really motivates us to keep working. Meanwhile, we are getting to work on the next updates. See you soon!