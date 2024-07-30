Patch 1.05 Hot fix

Hey all, I see a lot of people dealing with crashes and this is the main focus of this hot fix.

Based on the feedback, it seems many of you get crashes after defeating an enemy, annihilation blast and sometimes just flying in the world. It also seems many people who played the 1.04 didn't experience these crashes.

I do not know what is the main source of the crash but I have reverted some things that could be the issue. I have also done a few other fixes that have been brought up.

I have disabled dynamic hit reactions on enemies.

VFX on Spirits have been disabled.

Optimisations methods on NPCs have been reverted

Annihilation blasts do not destroy the environment and only track to enemies.

Opening World should have decreased loading times.

The Kings City on Balu has been optimised.

Beam damage has been increased and VFX is less transparent.

The Final Boss Health has been slightly reduced.

Lock on does not seek another enemy after death.

Please let me know if crashes are still persistent, I would like to fix this as soon as possible but it is hard to replicate on my end.

P.S

A quick google showed that having "Game Mode" turned on in Windows can cause crashes. If you switch it off in 'Setting/Gaming/Game Mode' it might help.

Thanks!