Modified the poison pool in level2 and the jumping platform in level3, and more.

This update brings:
Commando 2
- in the 2nd section of the cave in level 1, the soldiers standing on the stone wall have been changed to throw spider mines so that they don't hit the wall and cause ineffective action like throwing grenades.
- in level 2 when reach the poison pool, the tip is more obvious, the head of the stone elevated, so that when jumping off the barrel, the chance of knocking the head of death reduced.
- in level 3 when get to the upward extreme jumping platform, the last step moved down a little bit, this is really too difficult, I'm not sure even by myself.
- in level 4, in the poisonous fog forest, the poisonous fog changed to only deduct the yellow blood, but not the red blood, so that health can be restored if not get hit.
Commando X
- Modified the problem of not being able to see the God Mode button and Fire Boost button on the left side of the UI due to the monitor resolution being 2560x1600.
Commando 3
- Slightly modified the overall flow of the levels to make the gameplay process smoother, and fixed some minor bugs.
