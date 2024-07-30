 Skip to content

FREELIFE Playtest update for 30 July 2024

Patch update 0.2.20.24073001

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features & Enhancements

  • Optimized the issue of vehicles sliding down when parking on slopes, preventing players from exiting the vehicle.
  • Added a social team-up system, allowing players to team up with nearby players.
  • Updated the appearance of the bear-shaped wild monster.
  • Introduced elemental effects for wild monsters; using elemental weapons to attack wild monsters will now reflect the elemental effects on them.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where player's items wouldn't drop upon death.
  • Fixed the issue where turrets wouldn't automatically attack wild monsters.

