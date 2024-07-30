Patch update 0.2.20.24073001

**
New Features & Enhancements
**
- Optimized the issue of vehicles sliding down when parking on slopes, preventing players from exiting the vehicle.
- Added a social team-up system, allowing players to team up with nearby players.
- Updated the appearance of the bear-shaped wild monster.
- Introduced elemental effects for wild monsters; using elemental weapons to attack wild monsters will now reflect the elemental effects on them.
**
Bug Fixes
**
- Fixed the issue where player's items wouldn't drop upon death.
- Fixed the issue where turrets wouldn't automatically attack wild monsters.
Changed files in this update