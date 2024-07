- Updated UI: Enhanced in-game interface for a better experience.

- Tinkered with Achievements: Added new achievements for TPS.

- Bug Fixes: Resolved the issue where the Level 1 achievement wasn't unlocking.

Thank you to everyone who has played and provided feedback. I plan to keep improving Tapple - Idle Clicker to make it even better. Don't miss the new drop pool this upcoming Friday, August 2nd!

Tapple Community Discord