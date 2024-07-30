 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medieval Dynasty update for 30 July 2024

Patch 2.1.1.3 on the Public Branch

Share · View all patches · Build 15197571 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,
We share with you update 2.1.1.3 which fixes the bug related to character freezing while crafting, and includes additional small repairs:

Fixed

  • Character getting stuck when closing the crafting menu using the Escape or B/Circle buttons on a gamepad,
  • Camera sometimes not switching correctly when going into Ragdoll mode,
  • No option for client to check durability of tools in buildings,
  • Upgraded storages cannot be destroyed,

Updated

  • Increased amount of Dynasty Reputation penalty for failed tax quests
  • Animals optimisations
  • Reduced productivity: Kitchen (Roasted Meat, Roasted Fish Meat, Soups, Gruel, Porridges, Scrambled Eggs, Quark, Cheese, Flatbread, Breads, Rolls, Pies, Tarts)
  • Increased productivity: Kitchen (Stew, Meat with Gravy, Flatbread with Onion)
  • Increased experience gained from crafting: Porridges, Gruel, Scrambled Eggs with Mushrooms, Soups, Cheese, Quark, Roasted Fish Meat, Rolls, Breads, Tarts, Pies)
  • Reduced experience gained from crafting: Meat with Gravy, Flatbread with Onion
  • Wind and rain sounds are now in quadraphonic 4.0 configuration (Dolby support)
  • Minor adjustments to the ruins on the Oxbow map

Kind regards
Render Cube and Toplitz teams

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1129580/Medieval_Dynasty/

Changed files in this update

Medieval Dynasty Content Depot 1129581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link