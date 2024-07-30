Patch 2.1.1.3 on the Public Branch

Dear Players,
We share with you update 2.1.1.3 which fixes the bug related to character freezing while crafting, and includes additional small repairs:
Fixed
- Character getting stuck when closing the crafting menu using the Escape or B/Circle buttons on a gamepad,
- Camera sometimes not switching correctly when going into Ragdoll mode,
- No option for client to check durability of tools in buildings,
- Upgraded storages cannot be destroyed,
Updated
- Increased amount of Dynasty Reputation penalty for failed tax quests
- Animals optimisations
- Reduced productivity: Kitchen (Roasted Meat, Roasted Fish Meat, Soups, Gruel, Porridges, Scrambled Eggs, Quark, Cheese, Flatbread, Breads, Rolls, Pies, Tarts)
- Increased productivity: Kitchen (Stew, Meat with Gravy, Flatbread with Onion)
- Increased experience gained from crafting: Porridges, Gruel, Scrambled Eggs with Mushrooms, Soups, Cheese, Quark, Roasted Fish Meat, Rolls, Breads, Tarts, Pies)
- Reduced experience gained from crafting: Meat with Gravy, Flatbread with Onion
- Wind and rain sounds are now in quadraphonic 4.0 configuration (Dolby support)
- Minor adjustments to the ruins on the Oxbow map
Kind regards
Render Cube and Toplitz teams
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1129580/Medieval_Dynasty/
Changed files in this update