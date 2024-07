Share · View all patches · Build 15197368 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 10:09:23 UTC by Wendy

7.30 Update Maintenance

ASIAN TIME: 17:30-18:30

UTC time: 09:30-10:30

Bug Fixes

Bug that Void Spirit Arrow Pouch CD reduction doesn't take effect

Exclamation mark will no longer be displayed when signing in without rewards

Optimized Content

Corruption Center Boss, the distance of Scattered Barrage is lowered by 1 frame and the damage is lowered by 10%.