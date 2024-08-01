 Skip to content

Cube Chaos update for 1 August 2024

Fungus Overload

Last edited 1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes Overview:
-New Fungus Species!
--7 Fungus Species specific perks
--10 Fungus Synergies
-2 new Events, 1 Nightmare
-2 neutral Perks, 2 normal Perks, 1 perk replaced, 2 Consumables, 1 Cube, 4 Upgrades
-6 Balance adjustments, 9 Spelling mistakes fixed
-Big modding additions to make the new stuff (and other stuff) possible
-Various nice to have misc changes and bug fixes
Full patchnotes as always in game.

