Fungus Overload

Patchnotes Overview:

-New Fungus Species!

--7 Fungus Species specific perks

--10 Fungus Synergies

-2 new Events, 1 Nightmare

-2 neutral Perks, 2 normal Perks, 1 perk replaced, 2 Consumables, 1 Cube, 4 Upgrades

-6 Balance adjustments, 9 Spelling mistakes fixed

-Big modding additions to make the new stuff (and other stuff) possible

-Various nice to have misc changes and bug fixes

Full patchnotes as always in game.