Patchnotes Overview:
-New Fungus Species!
--7 Fungus Species specific perks
--10 Fungus Synergies
-2 new Events, 1 Nightmare
-2 neutral Perks, 2 normal Perks, 1 perk replaced, 2 Consumables, 1 Cube, 4 Upgrades
-6 Balance adjustments, 9 Spelling mistakes fixed
-Big modding additions to make the new stuff (and other stuff) possible
-Various nice to have misc changes and bug fixes
Full patchnotes as always in game.
Cube Chaos update for 1 August 2024
Fungus Overload
Patchnotes Overview:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update