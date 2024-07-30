PegIdle - Patch 11 (QOL)

Moved the settings button to the right instead of having it to the left. This will prevent players clicking on it while trying to shoot. Also added an animation so that the exclamation mark is more visible when a challenge is completed.

Added 2 more audio sliders. 1 for bucket sounds and 1 for peg sounds. This will be useful for players who do not play the game muted and have gotten far into the game.

Added another slider inside settings. This slider changes the amount of gold text pop ups that spawn.

Offline progression balance. Gold is increased and prestige points are slightly increased.

Now when you purchase MAX upgrades, the total price is also displayed.

BIG FIX: Fixed a bug where the prestige points would overflow upon reaching 2.1 billion, causing it to display minus prestige points.