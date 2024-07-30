PATCH 4.0
This patch fixes bugs and errors.
List of changes:
- Lighting in the dark
- Fixed artificial intelligence
- Fixed a bug with the ladder
- Work with optimization
- Bug fixes
- Objects are highlighted
Changed files in this update