Village Cult update for 30 July 2024

PATCH 4.0

Build 15196881 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 09:09:29 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH 4.0

This patch fixes bugs and errors.

List of changes:

  1. Lighting in the dark
  2. Fixed artificial intelligence
  3. Fixed a bug with the ladder
  4. Work with optimization
  5. Bug fixes
  6. Objects are highlighted

