Oblivion Override update for 30 July 2024

0730-translation issues in EN fixed

Last edited 30 July 2024 – 09:09:16 UTC

  • Fixed some translation issues in the English version.
  • Fixed some text layout/missing issues in the English and Traditional Chinese versions.

