- Completely fixed the problem that the perfect ending could not trigger normally
- Added some guidance and hints
- Fixed the problem that the red valve can be triggered repeatedly
- Reduced health of high movement AI
- Head shot damage has been adjusted from 2 times to 3 times
- Fixed the problem that some decryption links could not be triggered after reading the file
- Fixed the issue that the exit can be opened directly
- Fixed the problem of repeatedly refreshing some items after reading files (bullets will be refreshed after fixed reading files, to prevent some players from empty guns with more bullets not enough)
Finally: The current version of the game should be relatively perfect, the bug of the game is only me to repair and test, from the release until now has been working all night to fix the bug, let everyone play so many bugs of the game is really sorry ~
除邪(CHUXIE) update for 30 July 2024
July 30th Update 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
