Two new achievements have been added. Painless cleansing means chopping every person and animals heads early so that they don't feel pain. Merciless cleansing means not ending their pain early. The soldiers always kill without mercy so to get that achievement you've got to do the cleansing by yourself.
Brutal Bible Bloodbaths update for 30 July 2024
Painless and Merciless Cleansing v0.1.2
