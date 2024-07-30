 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brutal Bible Bloodbaths update for 30 July 2024

Painless and Merciless Cleansing v0.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 15196436 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 08:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Two new achievements have been added. Painless cleansing means chopping every person and animals heads early so that they don't feel pain. Merciless cleansing means not ending their pain early. The soldiers always kill without mercy so to get that achievement you've got to do the cleansing by yourself.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2961061
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2961062
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link