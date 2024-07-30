Fixed some scene settings
Finger physics between hands has been made smaller, making it easier to intertwine fingers.
Increased the judging of hands against swinging objects such as breasts
Fixed a problem in which the camera would not show one's neck.
Added animation control based on the position of the face. This has further increased the sense of realism.
Ver0.82
