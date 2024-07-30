 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JustFutanari 2 update for 30 July 2024

Ver0.82

Share · View all patches · Build 15195615 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some scene settings
Finger physics between hands has been made smaller, making it easier to intertwine fingers.
Increased the judging of hands against swinging objects such as breasts
Fixed a problem in which the camera would not show one's neck.
Added animation control based on the position of the face. This has further increased the sense of realism.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3004881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link