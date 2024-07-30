V1.01 Small Update Lowered Difficulty+Bugfixes

Based on the feedback of the V1.0 "Ancient Ruins" Major Update, we released this patch to fix the following issues:
- Optimized the experience of the levels in "Ancient Ruins" by lowering their difficulties. Now players should have a better, smoother and more consistant experience.
- Fixed the bug that caused 3 items in Archive could not be unlocked.
- Added 1-second damage immune time when the character is revived, now character will not die immediate after reviving.
- Fixed a bug that caused the item selection page of Shop and Mage Tower to be skipped if the player enter the battle with mouse&keyboard but switch to a controller before said page pops up.
Changed files in this update