Updated to the latest SDL2 runtime libraries.
Updated to the latest Steamworks SDK.
For Linux, updated to the latest kernel (6.xx). This fixes the segmentation fault error on newer systems.
The Lost Mines update for 30 July 2024
v1.5.3
