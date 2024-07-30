 Skip to content

The Lost Mines update for 30 July 2024

v1.5.3

Build 15195536 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 06:59:07 UTC

Updated to the latest SDL2 runtime libraries.
Updated to the latest Steamworks SDK.
For Linux, updated to the latest kernel (6.xx). This fixes the segmentation fault error on newer systems.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1972671
Linux 64-bit Depot 1972674
