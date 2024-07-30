- Added a Post-Game Hint system for Lore Rooms, giving an idea of where the entry point for said rooms may be located if you haven't found them after finishing the game.
- Adjusted some shadows for certain round objects.
- Adjusted a Checkpoint.
- Adjusted some Cutscene animation logic to avoid a potential softlock under certain conditions.
Moth Planet update for 30 July 2024
v1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
