Moth Planet update for 30 July 2024

v1.0.6

30 July 2024

  • Added a Post-Game Hint system for Lore Rooms, giving an idea of where the entry point for said rooms may be located if you haven't found them after finishing the game.
  • Adjusted some shadows for certain round objects.
  • Adjusted a Checkpoint.
  • Adjusted some Cutscene animation logic to avoid a potential softlock under certain conditions.

Open link