Exo Rally Championship Playtest update for 30 July 2024

Update Notes for July 30th

Update Notes for July 30th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Default Setup changes:

  • taller suspension
  • softer slow dampers (allows more body roll)
  • stiffer fast dampers (cushions falls from jumps)
  • progressive suspension kicks in at 65% compression (was 50%)
  • less diff lock (less front drive and more rear drive)
  • less brake force (was always locking up, could still use less?)

Tire model changes:

  • mostly have reduced the amount of lateral traction a tire has at smaller slip angles, so the car feels less nimble, more challenging to drive, and there's more of a sweet spot around a 30deg slip angle

Other changes:

  • fix dark shadows at the start of a race
  • updated pathfinding grid for the AI
  • reduced effect of bushes
  • onscreen dust overlay to help track how dusty your car is
  • added some extra dust warnings pre-stage
  • between stages in rallies if you are left on the surface (eg. not in dropship), your rover builds up dust
  • respawn rover when you re-open the service screen (fixes upside down rover)
  • updated colliders for rocks (should fix unhittable rocks)
  • fix finish line music continuing after restart
  • fix lots of meteors sometimes in replays

