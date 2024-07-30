Update Notes for July 30th

Default Setup changes:
- taller suspension
- softer slow dampers (allows more body roll)
- stiffer fast dampers (cushions falls from jumps)
- progressive suspension kicks in at 65% compression (was 50%)
- less diff lock (less front drive and more rear drive)
- less brake force (was always locking up, could still use less?)
Tire model changes:
- mostly have reduced the amount of lateral traction a tire has at smaller slip angles, so the car feels less nimble, more challenging to drive, and there's more of a sweet spot around a 30deg slip angle
Other changes:
- fix dark shadows at the start of a race
- updated pathfinding grid for the AI
- reduced effect of bushes
- onscreen dust overlay to help track how dusty your car is
- added some extra dust warnings pre-stage
- between stages in rallies if you are left on the surface (eg. not in dropship), your rover builds up dust
- respawn rover when you re-open the service screen (fixes upside down rover)
- updated colliders for rocks (should fix unhittable rocks)
- fix finish line music continuing after restart
- fix lots of meteors sometimes in replays
