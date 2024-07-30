 Skip to content

Plot of the Druid update for 30 July 2024

Porting to Android and iOS and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 15195180 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 05:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Porting and Publishing to Android and iOS

We now support touch screens! We have completed the porting process for both Android and iOS. Both the prologue and Chapter 1 are fully playable on mobile devices and tablets. This is our first time porting a game, and we're really excited about it. We hope you are too! Moreover, the game has also been self-published on both Google Play and the App Store. We can't wait to see you playing the game on iPhones, iPads, and various Android devices as well. Here's the links:

[url=https://apps.apple.com/us/app/plot-of-the-druid-chapter-1/id6532588436]App Store link
[/url]Google Play link

More Resolution Support

While the native resolution is Full HD (1080p), we have adjusted the game to support a wider range of resolutions, such as HD (720p), Quad HD, Wide Quad HD (1440p), and even 4K UHD! You can also play the game in different aspect ratios other than 16:9 (with black bars for the missing areas), such as 16:10, 4:3, 3:2, 18:9, 20:9, 21:9, and many more.

Achievements

Both the prologue and Chapter 1 now have Steam achievements. Go get them!

Languages

Russian subtitles have been added, and Chinese is coming next!

Optimization
We have managed to significantly reduce the build size from 3.6 GB to 1.7 GB without compromising the end result.

Chapter 2

Yes, we are working hard on this chapter. We expect it to be released in 6-8 months, so we appreciate your patience. We are a small team doing our best to create a great game. I can tell you that this chapter is going to be a lot of fun; we have already crafted an enjoyable story and introduced new mechanics. We've even built our own visual effects tool to make the game more appealing. Here are some work-in-progress sneak peeks:

Consoles

We have submitted applications to port and publish the game on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, and we hope to share good news soon.

Cheers!

Yakir

