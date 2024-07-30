Hotfix: v0.8.15.5

Fixes/Changes:

Fixed some issues with guests/staff getting stuck in shower cubicles

Fixed some issues where an incorrect default UI scaling value was being used for some resolutions resulting in really large/broken UI

Made the quality and resolution dropdown in Game Settings scroll faster

Disabled the ability to choose a refresh rate

Don't forget to join us on our Discord where you can chat with other fans and the devs! Or visit our voting/suggestion platform to vote on and suggest features.