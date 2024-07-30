Hotfix: v0.8.15.5
Fixes/Changes:
- Fixed some issues with guests/staff getting stuck in shower cubicles
- Fixed some issues where an incorrect default UI scaling value was being used for some resolutions resulting in really large/broken UI
- Made the quality and resolution dropdown in Game Settings scroll faster
- Disabled the ability to choose a refresh rate
Changed files in this update