 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hotel Magnate update for 30 July 2024

Hotfix: v0.8.15.5

Share · View all patches · Build 15194907 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 06:06:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix: v0.8.15.5

Fixes/Changes:
  • Fixed some issues with guests/staff getting stuck in shower cubicles
  • Fixed some issues where an incorrect default UI scaling value was being used for some resolutions resulting in really large/broken UI
  • Made the quality and resolution dropdown in Game Settings scroll faster
  • Disabled the ability to choose a refresh rate

Don't forget to join us on our Discord where you can chat with other fans and the devs! Or visit our voting/suggestion platform to vote on and suggest features.

Changed files in this update

Windows Hotel Magnate Content Depot 832361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link