Corvos Dynasty update for 30 July 2024

Patch 1.9

Patch 1.9 · Last edited 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Sign added to volcano to help give players more direction
  • Fashion Police is no longer committing fashion crimes
  • Physical attacks can no longer be interrupted
  • Meditate now heals 3x more than it used to
  • Soulstrum has less merchants
  • A few more chests have been placed in Ashen Sands and Tiptuk Jungle.
  • Splitting the party will now show merchants as a leader instead of Leon
  • Some more flavour text is more consistent
Bug Fixes
  • Many spots in the jungle could trap a player, this has been fixed
  • Fire gem quest now completes itself
  • Defeating the phoenix now removes its fire
  • Alice passive now works on all her moves

