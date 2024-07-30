Changes
- Sign added to volcano to help give players more direction
- Fashion Police is no longer committing fashion crimes
- Physical attacks can no longer be interrupted
- Meditate now heals 3x more than it used to
- Soulstrum has less merchants
- A few more chests have been placed in Ashen Sands and Tiptuk Jungle.
- Splitting the party will now show merchants as a leader instead of Leon
- Some more flavour text is more consistent
Bug Fixes
- Many spots in the jungle could trap a player, this has been fixed
- Fire gem quest now completes itself
- Defeating the phoenix now removes its fire
- Alice passive now works on all her moves
Changed files in this update