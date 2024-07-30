- Fix the issue of captive growth rate being too fast after 100 days.
- Fix the issue where enemies do not fully recover health after entering battle.
- Increase the spawn rate of enemies in trials.
- Added a button for automatically dismantling low-level equipment in offline mode.
古神模拟器ElderGods Simulator update for 30 July 2024
Version 0.976Update Notice
Patchnotes via Steam Community
