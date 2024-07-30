 Skip to content

古神模拟器ElderGods Simulator update for 30 July 2024

Version 0.976Update Notice

Version 0.976Update Notice

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the issue of captive growth rate being too fast after 100 days.
  2. Fix the issue where enemies do not fully recover health after entering battle.
  3. Increase the spawn rate of enemies in trials.
  4. Added a button for automatically dismantling low-level equipment in offline mode.

