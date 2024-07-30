 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Riviera: The Promised Land update for 30 July 2024

1.0.2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 15194141 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 07:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed some spelling mistakes in the English version.
・Fixed spelling mistakes and images in the English manual.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2891282
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 2891283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link