Bug Fixes
- Fixed the 'Disaster' achievement being impossible to unlock due to the Yellow Toque being too warm and never allowing the player to take cold damage. Also expanded achievement to unlock if any warm gear is worn by the player and they die to cold damage.
- Made the Antique Hat item respawn as players frequently seem to misplace it (or it goes missing due to an unknown glitch).
Changed files in this update