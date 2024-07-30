 Skip to content

Galaxy Idle Clicker update for 30 July 2024

Patch 0.0.10

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • NEW: Antimatter Meteorite: in the Meteorite minigame there is a low chance that an Antimatter Meteorite will spawn and release 50 Antimatter if destroyed!
  • NEW: Hidden Code in the UI in game, you need to find it to redeem the Code!
  • NEW: Special Meteorite will now bounce endlessly until destroyed!
  • NEW: Items Offline farm. Get your inventory filled while offline! (Auto Equip doesnt work offline)
  • Auto Equip Items improved: The amount of Auto equipped items will now increase based on your your Black Hole Travel.
  • Citizens Offline farm significantly improved.
  • Satellite speed lowered.
  • Added Special Meteorite Antimatter counter. It will show how much Antimatter is left from the Special Meteorite. (BH Tab)
  • Option to turn off Leaderboard.
  • Leaderboard increased to TOP 100.
  • Temporarily removed Active Gameplay HP & Dmg Bonuses
  • Various fixes.

