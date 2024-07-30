- NEW: Antimatter Meteorite: in the Meteorite minigame there is a low chance that an Antimatter Meteorite will spawn and release 50 Antimatter if destroyed!
- NEW: Hidden Code in the UI in game, you need to find it to redeem the Code!
- NEW: Special Meteorite will now bounce endlessly until destroyed!
- NEW: Items Offline farm. Get your inventory filled while offline! (Auto Equip doesnt work offline)
- Auto Equip Items improved: The amount of Auto equipped items will now increase based on your your Black Hole Travel.
- Citizens Offline farm significantly improved.
- Satellite speed lowered.
- Added Special Meteorite Antimatter counter. It will show how much Antimatter is left from the Special Meteorite. (BH Tab)
- Option to turn off Leaderboard.
- Leaderboard increased to TOP 100.
- Temporarily removed Active Gameplay HP & Dmg Bonuses
- Various fixes.
Galaxy Idle Clicker update for 30 July 2024
Patch 0.0.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
