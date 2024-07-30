 Skip to content

The Fall of Aether Station update for 30 July 2024

Big Balance Pass

The Fall of Aether Station update for 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several players were reporting the game was too easy... well we cant have that now can we :) this change focuses on encouraging more synergistic fleets as opposed to finding the one OP ship and spamming it

Changes:

  • Enemy ships Tier 3 and above have had HP at least doubled and their DPS significantly increased
  • Heavy Destroyer Damage Bonus reduced by 50%,
    • it is supposed to be a flexible ship with its 6 turrets and the damage was not properly scaled to reflect that
  • Artillery Cannon modified to focus on long range damage, so lower damage, longer range
  • Ship prices increased
  • Cruiser and Battle ship damage and HP buffed

Bug Fixes

  • Main Menu text wont disappear randomly
  • Particle effects shouldn't outlive their welcome
  • Beating wave 60 should now properly award Savior difficulty

Updates

  • The game now properly saves your turret layouts upon closing
  • Full screen preferences are saved and loaded properly
  • Wave defeated indicator now shows when you have achieved a new high score

