Big Balance Pass

Several players were reporting the game was too easy... well we cant have that now can we :) this change focuses on encouraging more synergistic fleets as opposed to finding the one OP ship and spamming it

Changes:

Enemy ships Tier 3 and above have had HP at least doubled and their DPS significantly increased

Heavy Destroyer Damage Bonus reduced by 50%,

it is supposed to be a flexible ship with its 6 turrets and the damage was not properly scaled to reflect that

Artillery Cannon modified to focus on long range damage, so lower damage, longer range

Ship prices increased

Cruiser and Battle ship damage and HP buffed

Bug Fixes

Main Menu text wont disappear randomly

Particle effects shouldn't outlive their welcome

Beating wave 60 should now properly award Savior difficulty

Updates