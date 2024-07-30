Big Balance Pass

Several players were reporting the game was too easy... well we cant have that now can we :) this change focuses on encouraging more synergistic fleets as opposed to finding the one OP ship and spamming it
Changes:
- Enemy ships Tier 3 and above have had HP at least doubled and their DPS significantly increased
- Heavy Destroyer Damage Bonus reduced by 50%,
-
- it is supposed to be a flexible ship with its 6 turrets and the damage was not properly scaled to reflect that
- Artillery Cannon modified to focus on long range damage, so lower damage, longer range
- Ship prices increased
- Cruiser and Battle ship damage and HP buffed
Bug Fixes
- Main Menu text wont disappear randomly
- Particle effects shouldn't outlive their welcome
- Beating wave 60 should now properly award Savior difficulty
Updates
- The game now properly saves your turret layouts upon closing
- Full screen preferences are saved and loaded properly
- Wave defeated indicator now shows when you have achieved a new high score
Changed files in this update