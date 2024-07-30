 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Koatl el Defensor: Los túneles perdidos update for 30 July 2024

Patch 4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15192805 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes small adjustments to playable characters in survival and boss rush modes,
and new audios in a couple of story mode cutscenes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2025711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link