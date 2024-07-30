This patch includes small adjustments to playable characters in survival and boss rush modes,
and new audios in a couple of story mode cutscenes.
Koatl el Defensor: Los túneles perdidos update for 30 July 2024
Patch 4.1
This patch includes small adjustments to playable characters in survival and boss rush modes,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update