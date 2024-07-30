 Skip to content

Start Running update for 30 July 2024

Patch 1.02 is live.

Share · View all patches · Build 15192705 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 01:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.02 includes four changes:

  • prevents incorrect hallucinations in ***** sequence
  • stops inconsistency with his memory of door
  • prevents missing people in subway or other locations
  • why does he keep hallucinating doors, I stopped it yet again

