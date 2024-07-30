Patch 1.02 is live.

Patch 1.02 includes four changes:
- prevents incorrect hallucinations in ***** sequence
- stops inconsistency with his memory of door
- prevents missing people in subway or other locations
- why does he keep hallucinating doors, I stopped it yet again
