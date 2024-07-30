 Skip to content

Fractals of Destiny update for 30 July 2024

Hot Fix V1.1.3

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the inconvenience to players Fractals of Destiny,
We have an hotfix for resizing several small buttons and font.

Thank you for your attention.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2496001
  • Loading history…
