- (Career Mode): Reduced the size and number of electron clouds that can sometimes appear in unary and binary star systems.
- (Bugfix): Occasional crashes caused by crew construction.
- (Bugfix): Crashes occasionally caused by destroying stations or trade ships that were trying to repair themselves.
- (Bugfix): Trade ships were taking much longer to trade with stations than was intended when the player was NOT nearby. This could cause trade ships to be "piled up" at stations once the player approaches.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 29 July 2024
Hotfix 0.27.0c Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
