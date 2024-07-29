Improvement
- All vendors are on the 1st level of the Guild Tower.
- A Challenge Arena Key vendor has been added.
Balance
- Single-target ranged skills have had their range increased from 15 to 25 overall.
- Bard's Pure Energy Bolt: Casting category has been removed (the skill had no cast time.).
- Monster wave spawn rate in the arena has been increased from 5 to 10 seconds.
- Monster wave spawn rate in outdoor event areas has been increased from 15 to 10 seconds.
- Elves who throw stunning rocks and Elves who throw fireballs have been swapped, so that you'll see the stunning ones less often.
- Damage for Cult of Light Destroyer Mages +100%.
bug fix
- The guild upgrade interface updates correctly when opening.
- It is possible to collect rewards from the challenge tower.
- Issue with 3D element loading too late on the small bandit terrain at the beginning.
- Enemies on the “The Summits” area are loaded at the right times.
Changed files in this update