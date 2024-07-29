 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ortharion : The Last Battle update for 29 July 2024

0.3h

Share · View all patches · Build 15191704 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 22:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvement

  • All vendors are on the 1st level of the Guild Tower.
  • A Challenge Arena Key vendor has been added.

Balance

  • Single-target ranged skills have had their range increased from 15 to 25 overall.
  • Bard's Pure Energy Bolt: Casting category has been removed (the skill had no cast time.).
  • Monster wave spawn rate in the arena has been increased from 5 to 10 seconds.
  • Monster wave spawn rate in outdoor event areas has been increased from 15 to 10 seconds.
  • Elves who throw stunning rocks and Elves who throw fireballs have been swapped, so that you'll see the stunning ones less often.
  • Damage for Cult of Light Destroyer Mages +100%.

bug fix

  • The guild upgrade interface updates correctly when opening.
  • It is possible to collect rewards from the challenge tower.
  • Issue with 3D element loading too late on the small bandit terrain at the beginning.
  • Enemies on the “The Summits” area are loaded at the right times.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1777991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link