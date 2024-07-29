Update 3: July 29th - Adding a HUD Compass and More!

Jul 29, 2024 - Adding a HUD Compass and More!
Gameplay
- Added a “compass” style directional element to the HUD
- Added a “compass” style directional element to the Map Tool that corresponds to the degrees displayed on the HUD
- Explosive tank/barrels can now set off other explosive barrels
- Carrying an oversized item (crimson core, explosive barrel, etc) now ‘holsters’ your current tool
- Player’s map icon now rotates to show what direction the holder is facing (Known Bug - all other players will appear to be facing the same direction as the player holding the map)
Art
- Updated visuals for HUD after dying and respawning to pilot a camera bot
- Fixed “splattering goop” decal to not stretch up doorways/walls when eggs are destroyed
- Various visual cleanups and improvements in rooms
- Changed the material behind doorway signs to look more natural when there’s no text on the sign
Stability & General Bugs
- Fixed “Interact [E]” prompt rendering over top of menu UI elements (mission screens, hazard cleaner screens)
- Fixed bug where mine mesh would stick around for a second after blowing up
- Continued work on improving “what killed you” text upon death
Performance
- Added additional setting tweaks to performance profiles (expect maybe 5-8 FPS improvement)
Upcoming
- We're still working on updating from Unreal 5.3 to 5.4, which should bring a large performance improvement - we're about 50% of the way through this process and still working away at it :)
Changed files in this update