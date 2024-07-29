 Skip to content

InfestStation update for 29 July 2024

Update 3: July 29th - Adding a HUD Compass and More!

29 July 2024

Jul 29, 2024 - Adding a HUD Compass and More!

Gameplay

  • Added a “compass” style directional element to the HUD
  • Added a “compass” style directional element to the Map Tool that corresponds to the degrees displayed on the HUD
  • Explosive tank/barrels can now set off other explosive barrels
  • Carrying an oversized item (crimson core, explosive barrel, etc) now ‘holsters’ your current tool
  • Player’s map icon now rotates to show what direction the holder is facing (Known Bug - all other players will appear to be facing the same direction as the player holding the map)

Art

  • Updated visuals for HUD after dying and respawning to pilot a camera bot
  • Fixed “splattering goop” decal to not stretch up doorways/walls when eggs are destroyed
  • Various visual cleanups and improvements in rooms
  • Changed the material behind doorway signs to look more natural when there’s no text on the sign

Stability & General Bugs

  • Fixed “Interact [E]” prompt rendering over top of menu UI elements (mission screens, hazard cleaner screens)
  • Fixed bug where mine mesh would stick around for a second after blowing up
  • Continued work on improving “what killed you” text upon death

Performance

  • Added additional setting tweaks to performance profiles (expect maybe 5-8 FPS improvement)

Upcoming

  • We're still working on updating from Unreal 5.3 to 5.4, which should bring a large performance improvement - we're about 50% of the way through this process and still working away at it :)

