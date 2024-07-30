 Skip to content

Crab God update for 30 July 2024

Patch Notes v1.2.16

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Patch Notes v1.2.16:

**

📢 Indicates any changes inspired by community feedback.

Improved:

  • Sending feedback from within the game includes some additional logs to make it easier to track down issues.
  • Increased the maximum feeding speed - useful when your Crablings are close to max level!

Fixed:

  • 📢 Fixed an issue where you could select certain locked levels on the level select map and get stuck.
  • Fixed an issue where certain Crabling accessories would not show a tooltip with a locked reason when highlighted

