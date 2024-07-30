**
Patch Notes v1.2.16:
**
📢 Indicates any changes inspired by community feedback.
Improved:
- Sending feedback from within the game includes some additional logs to make it easier to track down issues.
- Increased the maximum feeding speed - useful when your Crablings are close to max level!
Fixed:
- 📢 Fixed an issue where you could select certain locked levels on the level select map and get stuck.
- Fixed an issue where certain Crabling accessories would not show a tooltip with a locked reason when highlighted
