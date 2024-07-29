 Skip to content

Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 29 July 2024

Version Update 1.17.39

Share · View all patches · Build 15191255 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 21:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the durability loss % for all gears.
  • Loot now have a better default durability in all difficulty modes.
  • Fixed audio issue for the Flatulence Disorder Trait. Proper sound feedback will play when the trait is triggered.
  • Auto collect items for throwable and projectiles.
  • Increased the spawn rate delay for the creatures in some environments.
  • Fixed the dismantle issue in the crafting panel.

