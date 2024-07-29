- Reduced the durability loss % for all gears.
- Loot now have a better default durability in all difficulty modes.
- Fixed audio issue for the Flatulence Disorder Trait. Proper sound feedback will play when the trait is triggered.
- Auto collect items for throwable and projectiles.
- Increased the spawn rate delay for the creatures in some environments.
- Fixed the dismantle issue in the crafting panel.
Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 29 July 2024
Version Update 1.17.39
Patchnotes via Steam Community
