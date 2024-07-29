 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SkyNuggets update for 29 July 2024

SkyNuggets Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15191223 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 22:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changes have been made to obstacles to adjust gameplay difficulty.

*Adjustments to the main menu screen.

*Background and other changes as well.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3004691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link