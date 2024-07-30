Bugs fixes

- Some Nibblers strange behaviors on speed change fixed
- Missing translations fixed
- Using corpses bug fixed
- Textures on horrific biome grounds are remade to be more color blind friendly
- Update some stats on Shredder that was too low
