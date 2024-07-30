 Skip to content

Phyto update for 30 July 2024

Bugs fixes

Build 15191121 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 07:09:20 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Some Nibblers strange behaviors on speed change fixed
  • Missing translations fixed
  • Using corpses bug fixed
  • Textures on horrific biome grounds are remade to be more color blind friendly
  • Update some stats on Shredder that was too low

