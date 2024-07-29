 Skip to content

Mind Over Magic update for 29 July 2024

Fixes 2024-07-29: Fixes and improvements

Last edited 29 July 2024

  • Fix some rare construction cases that created isolated pathing areas, causing issues with pathing estimates.
  • Keep Book of Rooms button visible even if filter is minimized.
  • Fix order of rooms by reward and put kitchens together in Book of Rooms.
  • Fix not being able to use Cancel Pulverize on Relic window details.
  • Fixes for Interior Kitchens on Balanced (Shuffled).

