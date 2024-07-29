Fixes 2024-07-29: Fixes and improvements

- Fix some rare construction cases that created isolated pathing areas, causing issues with pathing estimates.
- Keep Book of Rooms button visible even if filter is minimized.
- Fix order of rooms by reward and put kitchens together in Book of Rooms.
- Fix not being able to use Cancel Pulverize on Relic window details.
- Fixes for Interior Kitchens on Balanced (Shuffled).
