No Rest for the Wicked update for 29 July 2024

Hotfix 1 - The Crucible

Hotfix 1 - The Crucible

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We've put out a hotfix to address the following issues:

  • Echo costs have been rebalanced to be more affordable
  • Echo heal set to 100%
  • Fixed being stuck in transitions at the start or end of cinematics for short duration
  • Fixed losing resources you take out of refineries if you have a full inventory
  • Fixed Seneschal missing graphics for builder projects
  • Fixed Seneschal showing rookery upgrade graphic and description when all his projects have been completed
  • Fixed time needed text not appearing on Danos' projects screen
  • Fixed target skulls being visible when the last remaining enemies are in the camera view
  • Addition localization improvements

