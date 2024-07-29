Hotfix 1 - The Crucible

We've put out a hotfix to address the following issues:
- Echo costs have been rebalanced to be more affordable
- Echo heal set to 100%
- Fixed being stuck in transitions at the start or end of cinematics for short duration
- Fixed losing resources you take out of refineries if you have a full inventory
- Fixed Seneschal missing graphics for builder projects
- Fixed Seneschal showing rookery upgrade graphic and description when all his projects have been completed
- Fixed time needed text not appearing on Danos' projects screen
- Fixed target skulls being visible when the last remaining enemies are in the camera view
- Addition localization improvements
