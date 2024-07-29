 Skip to content

True Abstraction: Rewind update for 29 July 2024

Patch 1.1.0.0

Build 15190676 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 20:32:10 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Most of v1.1 changes/fixes were pushed to v1.0.2.0 because of critical bug

Changes:
  • French language added
  • Fixed player's thirdperson model normal texture

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2463362
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2463363
  • Loading history…
