- NPCs react and rag doll more when damaged or shot.
- Doors are unlinked from interior buildings now.
- tutorial car on roof should no longer get stuck. Collisions for the roofs edge were removed.
- two handed aiming for Glock was adjusted
- physics glitches when talking to story characters should be fixed I set the mini cut scene component to static and set the player character to no clip during npc dialogue interactions.
- made a settings option for player to choose the distance gabbing method they prefer and made force grab the default method (now objects you point at will fly into your hand when grabbing from a short distance away)
- Boss on last level should no longer be missing their head.
- M4 extended mag collisions fixed.
- chainsaw cord should no longer be missing in standalone build.
- car in garage will no longer spawn in backwards and inverted.
- added under water sound effects and adjusted under water visual effects
- added level blocking volumes around the map.
Wasted Shot update for 29 July 2024
Update Version 25 (Bug Fixes)
