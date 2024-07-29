Another small list of changes
- Removed some levels from the tutorial section, I didn't feel they were actually helpful for being part of the tutorials and were more frustrating rather than fun. May rerelease them on the workshop in the future.
- Adjusted "to slide" to feel a bit less frustrating when just using basic controls
- Removed another accidental duplicate level
- Crouching was a bit too sensitive, so I adjusted the threshold to avoid accidental crouching
- Another guess fix for pause not working on controller
- (Editor) Timers would previously start working their logic as soon as you placed them into the level, and this could cause all sorts of weird things to break. I've removed that.
Changed files in this update