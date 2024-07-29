 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luminus update for 29 July 2024

Patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 15190387 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small list of changes

  • Removed some levels from the tutorial section, I didn't feel they were actually helpful for being part of the tutorials and were more frustrating rather than fun. May rerelease them on the workshop in the future.
  • Adjusted "to slide" to feel a bit less frustrating when just using basic controls
  • Removed another accidental duplicate level
  • Crouching was a bit too sensitive, so I adjusted the threshold to avoid accidental crouching
  • Another guess fix for pause not working on controller
  • (Editor) Timers would previously start working their logic as soon as you placed them into the level, and this could cause all sorts of weird things to break. I've removed that.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1681591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link