JULY 2024 UPDATE

introduction

Hello, sorry for the lack of full updates recently.

The Slater Map has been added in a test phase. You must have DEAD+. This is the first round based map added to the game for DEAD+. It represents what round based maps will go towards and be replaced by. It is not complete, do not expect complete for another month (life + gigastructure). If anyone has a theme idea for the map let me know, I am thinking lone farmer.

Additional New Stuff and Changes

I fixed the weird animation bug with enemy legs.

Hedge has had visual bugs fixed.

Hedge Weapon Upgrade area has been modified.

Hedge Flood and Bomber Spawns have been modified.

Studio intensive lag has now been fixed. There are thousands of spike traps and none of them were being disabled out of range.

Studio Space Suits on Flood were not proper. This has been fixed.

Finally fixed the main menu mouse being hidden. This was not fixed both from laziness, but primarily it made sense to me to have it hide behind the images. I should have changed this sooner.

Fixed the inability to click the big level images on the main menu for DEAD+.

Fixed the inability to click the individual level images for DEAD+ (Dumb)

Fixed the wrong mouse displaying under DEAD+ menus. (Ugh)

Fixed Dead+ Levels under "Horde" going to an Empty Room when clicking he big button.

Horde Levels have been rearranged to better suit an "order" to levels.

Opera and OperaGX is still evil. I urge you not to download these softwares onto your computer. A browser based on the idea that it is "for gamers" shouldn't be a sell you buy. It's just RGB.

Levels in the round based mode now require you to actually unlock them.

Slater Map for those who own DEAD+. It is the first round-based map. It is a prototype.

DEADs Future

Again, the levels that are coming are coming slow due to my new schedule, and my focus on gigastructure. DEAD, as continued to be promised, will continue to live on so... do not worry.

I still have no word on new music for this game. I want to get more Quake 1999 type music in the game.

I have had 3 random people, with 1 promising person, message me about doing more with this game in the last month.. so that's nice.

The overhaul of the round based levels will come. I think it will be neat to do but it will literally change how all of the current round based levels work. It will be cool, but new.

Gigastructure

For 5 years I've been working on the idea of GIGASTRUCTURE. Conceptually, it has always been on my mind. With various prototypes, I, and others I recruit towards the project are working towards a final mvp to be pushed as an Alpha to grow on Steam, and eventually Xbox, PSX, and Phone devices.

A new few new screenshots can be seen below.







Depending on when you read this, there should be an additional announcement of a Steam Playtest access application. I strongly want to note that it is not a game yet, it is "open application, break said application, tell me what you hate about said application in the discussions, close said application". I am opinion fishing to make sure the game is nice and fun to be clear.

To clarify the plan for launch: This is pre-alpha play-testing. Once the Alpha MVP is met, there will be a publish to Steam by my birthday. From launch, we will be going from Alpha in EA for about a year, and then developing with a schedule.

From End of June to End of July, there have been minimally 21 pushes on Github for various features, visuals, and fixes to make sure the game feels nice.

The more I type the word GIGASTRUCTURE the more 50/50 I am on the name, the problem lies within what it represents and how accurate the word is.

Personally

I tried DOOM 1 and DOOM 2 recently after years of not. These games are incredibly easy, and low-key boring/cringey. I always loved the core idea of DOOM, but it's really nothing. Quake is better. Duke Nukem is far better than DOOM could ever be. You do need to acknowledge the "first" in DOOM, but it's still not great.

Steam

If anyone out there knows #GameMaker (the thing this is made in) and is a fan of this game and wants to work on stuff with me, hmu.