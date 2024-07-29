 Skip to content

SolForge Fusion update for 29 July 2024

Card Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 15190190 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 22:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have a smaller but important update as we have a collection of individual card bug fixes!

Bug Fixes

  • Slay keyword now should not trigger from destroying your own creatures.
  • Elementalist Knights exalted ability triggers correctly.
  • Duplication Dome level 3 should now target the creature with the deploy effect and not itself when gaining buffs.
  • Spiteful creatures will now target the opposing creature when destroyed.
  • Cypien Experimentation now plays a gizmo when upgraded.
  • Hantu, the Restless now says which creature is being reanimated when the player is making the choice to take damage or have the creature reanimate.
  • If both players have a card that transforms, playing their card will only transform their creature/exalt.
  • Effects like Necrotic creatures that let you play up to one creature when it is destroyed will let you say no and not play the creature.
  • Web should now blank passive abilities (card text is not blanked though when right clicked).
  • Korok - Deep Burn should successfully stop enemy players from healing.
  • Blighted Ironbeard - Shield Slam (unfortunately still the wrong name) now deals excess damage to the enemy player.
  • Blighted Ironbeard - Alloyin Steel (unfortunately still the wrong name) should now deal damage to the opposing creature.

Known Bug

  • For effects like Necrotic, if you say no, visually the creature card will stay in front of your hand until you undo an action. This is a visual bug and you still can play cards from your hand.

