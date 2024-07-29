 Skip to content

Paper Protocol update for 29 July 2024

Quick Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 15190154 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 19:26:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some rendering and collision issues with some trees on both maps
  • Fixed health multiplier not being used when continuing a game
  • Fixed turrets not highlighting when hovering over them

