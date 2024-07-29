- Fixed some rendering and collision issues with some trees on both maps
- Fixed health multiplier not being used when continuing a game
- Fixed turrets not highlighting when hovering over them
Paper Protocol update for 29 July 2024
Quick Hot Fix
