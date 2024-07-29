 Skip to content

House Party update for 29 July 2024

Patch 1.3.3.122720

29 July 2024

  • Fixed an issue that caused changing nail color in the customizer to also change skin color.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some designs to freeze the design browser.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the design browser to sometimes lose connection with the server during longer idle times.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused characters to be put on bottoms when wearing a dress that covers top and bottom.

Changed files in this update

