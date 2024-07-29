- Fixed an issue that caused changing nail color in the customizer to also change skin color.
- Fixed an issue that caused some designs to freeze the design browser.
- Fixed an issue that caused the design browser to sometimes lose connection with the server during longer idle times.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused characters to be put on bottoms when wearing a dress that covers top and bottom.
House Party update for 29 July 2024
Patch 1.3.3.122720
Patchnotes via Steam Community
