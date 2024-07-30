Update 50: Version 1.045.0

Community members! Today we will update the game to the next version. As you can see, we are not on vacation; we are adding and fixing a number of things and the game update is ready to go. We have fixed/updated the workshop to be able to use tags and categories correctly as well. But first, a comment on the next DLC;
The next DLC
We are excited to share our next DLC with you guys and will reveal the store page plus an announcement very soon. With this DLC we are trying something a bit different in comparison to our previous DLCs and we hope you guys will like it. The wait is almost over!
On to the game update.
Changelog
Highlights
- Updated workshop.exe gui, fixed warnings, updated copyright notice, and added new tags (categories):
- MP Map
- SP Map
- Mission
- Gamemode
- Unit Set
- MP Compatible
- Interface
- FX
- Sound
- Total Conversion
- Fixed wheeled 120mm Mortars (FIN, GER, RUS) from going underground when a component is broken while in moving or towing stance
- Fixed players able to join a lobby that has no open slots because host made some slots closed or reserved
- Fixed sync in MP for entity tags for "install" instruction and "mine" order (build fortifications / lay mines)
- Fixed issue with MP code causing desync of vehicle destruction events and various other new anomalies introduced in last patch
- Updated executable icons / shortcut
- Fixed several issues related to human move orders, reloading and throwing grenades (see Everything Else section)
Conquest
- Fixed fauna on dcg_hotton map to be correct player number
- Fixed flying tree on DCG_Tormasenvaara
- Fixed stairs collisions DCG_Barrikady
- Fixed "max_stage" for StuG 3 Ausf G to extended to end of war, for AI use.
- Fixed "max_stage" for Kht-130 to NOT extended to end of war but end earlier like it should, for AI use.
Multiplayer
-
Updated battlezones for 3v3 hurtgenwald
-
Updated position of bases on 2v2_fall domination
-
Fixed friend check not working for MP Lobbies (reserve slots)
-
Fixed outside view of MP lobbies to account for closed and reserved slots properly
-
Fixed players able to join a lobby that has no open slots because host made some slots closed or reserved
-
Fixed issue where air-stike called in by player in MP would fly in circle is player left match by not resets actor orders on transfer to other player if said actor is not select-able
-
Fixed sync in MP for entity tags for "install" instruction and "mine" order (build fortifications / lay mines)
-
Fixed issue with MP code causing desync of vehicle destruction events and various other new anomalies introduced in last patch
-
Fixed and cleaned up music scripts for all MP maps and game modes to stop multiple tracks playing at the same time
-
Fixed foxhole on 2v2 monastery
-
Fixed flying tree on MP Tormasenvaara
-
Fixed stairs collisions on MP Barrikady
-
Fixed missing after action report icon for doctrine_jagdpanzer4_l48_early, doctrine_107mm_m1910_30 mid and late
Single Player
- Fixes applied to skirmish missions
- simplified assignment of player units at start (sp/coop).
- Player is able to skip scenario which triggers soldiers assignment which in turn could kick before soldiers arriving in starting vehicle(s) are still in or out of vehicles
- Previous script had a chance for soldiers in animation of disembark not being detected as either linked or not linked and ending up not being assigned. Now, this is fixed
- Fixed Tutorial Mission 5 "Trial by Fire"
- Added fail-safe so that if player uses all ap/at mines he is not blocked from progress.
- Engineer truck arrives and auto replenishes specific mines if tasks are not complete and specific mines are depleted in the truck.
- Fixed pathing which lead to reinforcement truck weird movement.
- foxhole task now is accompanied with green zone area indicating where to build foxholes to complete the task
- play task new sound instead of complete when showing task to defend vs counterattack
- Fixed for German mission "Among the Heavens"
- part1 end(alarm or stealth) and part2 start scenarios played only (with skip ability) in single player. Coop skips the scenario outright and executes skip events
- part1end(alarm or stealth) / part2 / part3 handling of player units (>ai>delete>add>select) cleaned up and made coop secure and proper order of operations (actorstate/ables > player > autoassign)
- fixed chances of certain tags being removed before other command executed on them
- added capture_hotel zone to make player actually be within steps of the hotel for capture.
- clean up and fixes to most calls around part1 end and part2. Avoid player# in commands unless you are certain and you need it, for coop purposes.
- whenever selector is MID# remove player# requirement check in commands.
- part2 groups use waypoint selector for tag changes on spawn instead of selector, avoid player# in commands.
- Fixed Finnish Skirmish Mission "Honkaniemi"
- replaced ptrd41 antitank soldiers on Soviet side to use soldier with Dyakonov Rifle Grenade Launcher
- fixed missing path to fin t37a description
-
Fixed broken bushes on SP luttich
-
Fixed anachronistic wrecks on SP Moscow
-
Fixed factories on SP Petrozavodsk skirmish
-
Fixed railways on SP Seelow Heights skirmish
-
Replaced Sdkfz251 Ausf.C with Ausf.D in late war missions/skirmishes
-
Replaced T28 with T28E in Russian Skirmish: "No Land Beyond the Volga!"
-
Replaced SG34 with Maxim MG in German Skirmish: "Mamayev Kurgan"
-
Replaced Brandenburgers and Fallschirmjagers to be early war version with MG34 instead of MG42 in German Skirmish: "Battle of Moscow"
Everything Else
-
Added "boat" icon for marine vehicles to minimap
-
Added back "SPG" icons for vehicles to minimap
-
Updated interaction_entity scripts to use call_synced for calls that are inside delays with random times that are not vfx related (Modders: it would be good to update your files as well to help with sync issues in online/coop)
-
Updated ammo trailers to have "ammo" minimap icon
-
Updated all rocket artillery vehicles to have "artillery" minimap icon
-
Updated several vehicles that were missing SPG (Self-propelled gun) or TD (Tank destroyer) minimap icons
-
Updated executable icons / shortcut
-
Updated Max distance for penetration stats in library from 250m to 200m
-
Updated searchlight FX
-
Updated accuracy of m18 recoil-less
-
- Fixed enemy ignore not working for single units on move order
- Fixed single human sometimes reloading when given a move order
- Fixed humans in squad (not leader) sometimes reloading instead of following squad leader after move order
- Fixed squad members getting stuck leaving the watch tower
- Fixed squad members getting interrupted following squad leader by enemy
- Fixed issue where ordering multiple cannons to move, rotate, or change stance would not work for all selected cannons by catching a corner case when adding vehicles to a squad that already commander one (remove commander in this case)
- Fixed 2 issues with humans throwing grenades (especially over high walls):
- Caching of the "weapon inside wall" state broke the target accessibility testing
- Inconsistent internal "hold back" state that caused infinite aim prepare
-
Fixed wheeled 120mm Mortars (FIN, GER, RUS) from going underground when a component is broken while in moving or towing stance
-
Fixed 37mm_flak37 missing obstacles
-
Fixed incorrect HE accuracy for 107mm_k10 and 120mm_k78_31
-
Fixed MG Bunker Panzernest so that it cannot be crushed by non-tank vehicles
-
Fixed missing "hole" volumes in Pershing tracks
-
Fixed lower hull side armor for M4 Shermans
-
Fixed M4 early extra armor panels having 0 thickness
-
Fixed stug3g_fin ammo in the DT MG
-
Fixed missing sandbag on Finnish 107mm K/10 and 105mm K/13
-
Fixed vehicle views for: bt42, kht130_fin, l182, pz38's, t26_fin, t34_85_fin, t37a_fin, gaz_fuel
-
Fixed sdkfz8_flak18 trackright
-
Fixed missing pivot_back bone to some vehicles
-
Fixed cannon shooting sound for t3457_43
-
Fixed euro town walls for better soldier positioning
-
Fixed various warnings in game.log related to textures
-
Fixed folder name error that caused USA human talks to not play for "for impossibility_to_execute_an_order"
-
Fixed issue with some pipeline entities giving errors due entity name by renaming (pipeline2_xa to pipeline2_ax)
-
Fixed some units getting stuck on broken wall (fence_stone3)
-
Fixed some soldiers spawning without helmet due to full inventory
-
Fixed durability and armor of belgian_gate to be same as anti-tank hedgehogs
-
Fixed mass of M15 WP grenade
-
Removed wrong soviet soldier names
r17374-17587
That’s it for now, thanks for stopping by and we’ll see you on the battlefield!
Changed files in this update