Update 50: Version 1.045.0

Share · View all patches · Build 15189955 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Community members! Today we will update the game to the next version. As you can see, we are not on vacation; we are adding and fixing a number of things and the game update is ready to go. We have fixed/updated the workshop to be able to use tags and categories correctly as well. But first, a comment on the next DLC;

The next DLC

We are excited to share our next DLC with you guys and will reveal the store page plus an announcement very soon. With this DLC we are trying something a bit different in comparison to our previous DLCs and we hope you guys will like it. The wait is almost over!

On to the game update.

Changelog

Highlights

Updated workshop.exe gui, fixed warnings, updated copyright notice, and added new tags (categories):

MP Map

SP Map

Mission

Gamemode

Unit Set

MP Compatible

Interface

FX

Sound

Total Conversion

Fixed wheeled 120mm Mortars (FIN, GER, RUS) from going underground when a component is broken while in moving or towing stance

Fixed players able to join a lobby that has no open slots because host made some slots closed or reserved

Fixed sync in MP for entity tags for "install" instruction and "mine" order (build fortifications / lay mines)

Fixed issue with MP code causing desync of vehicle destruction events and various other new anomalies introduced in last patch

Updated executable icons / shortcut

Fixed several issues related to human move orders, reloading and throwing grenades (see Everything Else section)

Conquest

Fixed fauna on dcg_hotton map to be correct player number

Fixed flying tree on DCG_Tormasenvaara

Fixed stairs collisions DCG_Barrikady

Fixed "max_stage" for StuG 3 Ausf G to extended to end of war, for AI use.

Fixed "max_stage" for Kht-130 to NOT extended to end of war but end earlier like it should, for AI use.

Multiplayer

Updated battlezones for 3v3 hurtgenwald

Updated position of bases on 2v2_fall domination

Fixed friend check not working for MP Lobbies (reserve slots)

Fixed outside view of MP lobbies to account for closed and reserved slots properly

Fixed players able to join a lobby that has no open slots because host made some slots closed or reserved

Fixed issue where air-stike called in by player in MP would fly in circle is player left match by not resets actor orders on transfer to other player if said actor is not select-able

Fixed sync in MP for entity tags for "install" instruction and "mine" order (build fortifications / lay mines)

Fixed issue with MP code causing desync of vehicle destruction events and various other new anomalies introduced in last patch

Fixed and cleaned up music scripts for all MP maps and game modes to stop multiple tracks playing at the same time

Fixed foxhole on 2v2 monastery

Fixed flying tree on MP Tormasenvaara

Fixed stairs collisions on MP Barrikady

Fixed missing after action report icon for doctrine_jagdpanzer4_l48_early, doctrine_107mm_m1910_30 mid and late

Single Player

Fixes applied to skirmish missions

simplified assignment of player units at start (sp/coop).

Player is able to skip scenario which triggers soldiers assignment which in turn could kick before soldiers arriving in starting vehicle(s) are still in or out of vehicles

Previous script had a chance for soldiers in animation of disembark not being detected as either linked or not linked and ending up not being assigned. Now, this is fixed

Fixed Tutorial Mission 5 "Trial by Fire"

Added fail-safe so that if player uses all ap/at mines he is not blocked from progress.

Engineer truck arrives and auto replenishes specific mines if tasks are not complete and specific mines are depleted in the truck.

Fixed pathing which lead to reinforcement truck weird movement.

foxhole task now is accompanied with green zone area indicating where to build foxholes to complete the task

play task new sound instead of complete when showing task to defend vs counterattack

Fixed for German mission "Among the Heavens"

part1 end(alarm or stealth) and part2 start scenarios played only (with skip ability) in single player. Coop skips the scenario outright and executes skip events

part1end(alarm or stealth) / part2 / part3 handling of player units (>ai>delete>add>select) cleaned up and made coop secure and proper order of operations (actorstate/ables > player > autoassign)

fixed chances of certain tags being removed before other command executed on them

added capture_hotel zone to make player actually be within steps of the hotel for capture.

clean up and fixes to most calls around part1 end and part2. Avoid player# in commands unless you are certain and you need it, for coop purposes.

whenever selector is MID# remove player# requirement check in commands.

part2 groups use waypoint selector for tag changes on spawn instead of selector, avoid player# in commands.

Fixed Finnish Skirmish Mission "Honkaniemi"

replaced ptrd41 antitank soldiers on Soviet side to use soldier with Dyakonov Rifle Grenade Launcher

fixed missing path to fin t37a description

Fixed broken bushes on SP luttich

Fixed anachronistic wrecks on SP Moscow

Fixed factories on SP Petrozavodsk skirmish

Fixed railways on SP Seelow Heights skirmish

Replaced Sdkfz251 Ausf.C with Ausf.D in late war missions/skirmishes

Replaced T28 with T28E in Russian Skirmish: "No Land Beyond the Volga!"

Replaced SG34 with Maxim MG in German Skirmish: "Mamayev Kurgan"

Replaced Brandenburgers and Fallschirmjagers to be early war version with MG34 instead of MG42 in German Skirmish: "Battle of Moscow"

Everything Else

Added "boat" icon for marine vehicles to minimap

Added back "SPG" icons for vehicles to minimap

Updated interaction_entity scripts to use call_synced for calls that are inside delays with random times that are not vfx related (Modders: it would be good to update your files as well to help with sync issues in online/coop)

Updated ammo trailers to have "ammo" minimap icon

Updated all rocket artillery vehicles to have "artillery" minimap icon

Updated several vehicles that were missing SPG (Self-propelled gun) or TD (Tank destroyer) minimap icons

Updated executable icons / shortcut

Updated Max distance for penetration stats in library from 250m to 200m

Updated searchlight FX

Updated accuracy of m18 recoil-less

Updated workshop.exe gui, fixed warnings, updated copyright notice, and add new tags (categories):

MP Map

SP Map

Mission

Gamemode

Unit Set

MP Compatible

Interface

FX

Sound

Total Conversion

Fixed enemy ignore not working for single units on move order

Fixed single human sometimes reloading when given a move order

Fixed humans in squad (not leader) sometimes reloading instead of following squad leader after move order

Fixed squad members getting stuck leaving the watch tower

Fixed squad members getting interrupted following squad leader by enemy

Fixed issue where ordering multiple cannons to move, rotate, or change stance would not work for all selected cannons by catching a corner case when adding vehicles to a squad that already commander one (remove commander in this case)

Fixed 2 issues with humans throwing grenades (especially over high walls):

Caching of the "weapon inside wall" state broke the target accessibility testing

Inconsistent internal "hold back" state that caused infinite aim prepare

Fixed wheeled 120mm Mortars (FIN, GER, RUS) from going underground when a component is broken while in moving or towing stance

Fixed 37mm_flak37 missing obstacles

Fixed incorrect HE accuracy for 107mm_k10 and 120mm_k78_31

Fixed MG Bunker Panzernest so that it cannot be crushed by non-tank vehicles

Fixed missing "hole" volumes in Pershing tracks

Fixed lower hull side armor for M4 Shermans

Fixed M4 early extra armor panels having 0 thickness

Fixed stug3g_fin ammo in the DT MG

Fixed missing sandbag on Finnish 107mm K/10 and 105mm K/13

Fixed vehicle views for: bt42, kht130_fin, l182, pz38's, t26_fin, t34_85_fin, t37a_fin, gaz_fuel

Fixed sdkfz8_flak18 trackright

Fixed missing pivot_back bone to some vehicles

Fixed cannon shooting sound for t3457_43

Fixed euro town walls for better soldier positioning

Fixed various warnings in game.log related to textures

Fixed folder name error that caused USA human talks to not play for "for impossibility_to_execute_an_order"

Fixed issue with some pipeline entities giving errors due entity name by renaming (pipeline2_xa to pipeline2_ax)

Fixed some units getting stuck on broken wall (fence_stone3)

Fixed some soldiers spawning without helmet due to full inventory

Fixed durability and armor of belgian_gate to be same as anti-tank hedgehogs

Fixed mass of M15 WP grenade

Removed wrong soviet soldier names

r17374-17587

That’s it for now, thanks for stopping by and we’ll see you on the battlefield!