1.0.8 Update

Feature Additions
- Added option to toggle graphic v-sync on/off in settings
Image Changes
Changed image of water gun damage increase item
- Balance Adjustments
Increased number of ocean sunfish
- Adjusted location of NPC selling max HP increase item
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Feature Additions
Changed image of water gun damage increase item
Increased number of ocean sunfish
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update