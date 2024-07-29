 Skip to content

DAISY THE SWIMMER update for 29 July 2024

1.0.8 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15189954 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 19:09:25 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature Additions

  • Added option to toggle graphic v-sync on/off in settings
    Image Changes

Changed image of water gun damage increase item

  • Balance Adjustments

Increased number of ocean sunfish

  • Adjusted location of NPC selling max HP increase item

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2888831
Linux Depot 2888832
